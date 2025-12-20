The Annual Dubbo Toy Run took place on Saturday morning, December 5, with toys donated to the local Salvation Army for pre-Christmas delivery.

It was a super-hot day, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees that day, but nothing could beat the roaring hot generosity of the community in supporting this initiative.

Well done to all involved, including the local team who put the toy run together, the all-important sponsors, all who donated and purchased raffle tickets, and the great breakfast chefs.