Narromine's annual Venetian Carnival last Wednesday was a huge success, with hundreds of people turning out to take advantage of free musical entertainment and activities for children.

The December 10 community-organised event returned to Dundas Park, an excellent setting for the community event.

Santa arrived to much fanfare in the tray of a super-cool classic Sandman, and posed for photos with families while Mrs Claus and her elves distributed small gifts to the children.

Everyone Dubbo Photo News spoke to said they enjoyed the event and couldn't wait for the next one.