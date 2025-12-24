PHOTO
What is your name? Flossy
How old are you? 5
What is your favourite colour? Pink
When is your birthday? I don’t know, I’ll ask Mum and then I’ll tell you
If you could be any animal for a day what would it be? Giraffe
What does it mean to be kind? You share your toys
What is your favourite food? Vegetables and fruit
What do you want to be when you grow up? Teacher
What makes you happy? Cuddling Mum and going on holidays
What colour do you think a T Rex is? A T-Rex? I don’t know
If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why? Spreading colours everywhere, so everything is beautiful.