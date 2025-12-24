What is your name? Flossy

How old are you? 5

What is your favourite colour? Pink

When is your birthday? I don’t know, I’ll ask Mum and then I’ll tell you

If you could be any animal for a day what would it be? Giraffe

What does it mean to be kind? You share your toys

What is your favourite food? Vegetables and fruit

What do you want to be when you grow up? Teacher

What makes you happy? Cuddling Mum and going on holidays

What colour do you think a T Rex is? A T-Rex? I don’t know

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why? Spreading colours everywhere, so everything is beautiful.