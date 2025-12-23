Class K6F at Dubbo South Public School have embarked on an exciting adventure of learning, growing, and exploring together!

Their learning journey has shined brightly as they recently dived into a series of creative art sessions bursting with festive spirit, sprinkled with connections to mathematics and literacy.

Led by the wonderful Mrs Ashleigh Fernance, the class has been discovering magical new ways to express themselves through vibrant colours, playful shapes, and boundless imagination.

Mrs Fernance inspires every student to bring their artistic visions to life with confidence, creativity, and joy.