Leading renewable energy company Squadron Energy invited high school students to visit Uungula Wind Farm near Wellington earlier this month to learn about career pathways in the sector.

The students from St John’s College, Dubbo, visited the wind farm on December 12 as part of a Civil Construction Pathways program. Fitted with safety equipment upon arrival, they toured the wind farm in its early stages of construction.

Students attended the site of a foundation pour where a turbine is set to be erected.

Squadron Energy advisors spoke about the wind farm, its development, and the meticulous safety procedures in place and equipment used on site.

Ben Culbert, the company’s Operations Construction Safety Advisor, said it was uplifting to host the students.

“It is inspiring to see high school students engage with the wind farm construction project team and the excitement they bring,” he said.

“The visit gives them a unique opportunity to explore the many different areas of work involved and appreciate how each team contributes to delivering such a complex project.

“Experiences like this help young people connect classroom learning with real-world careers in renewable energy to promote a sustainable future for all.”

The visit was arranged as part of the NSW Department of Education’s Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program which creates opportunities for industry and schools to interact.

RIEP Senior Project Officer Jacqui Masters said the visit gave students an insight into a construction career in the renewable energy sector. Australian-owned Squadron Energy develops, operates and owns significant renewable energy assets and has two gigawatts of renewable energy in operation and under construction.

“This program is a great opportunity for industry partners such as Squadron Energy to connect with local schools to demonstrate the career pathways available in renewable energy projects,” she concluded.