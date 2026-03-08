The Dubbo Business Chamber has announced an exciting new partnership for its upcoming AgriFocus event on March 12, joining forces with Fletcher International to

welcome as keynote speaker a highly regarded national industry leader widely recognised for her innovation and leadership in Australia’s agricultural sector.

Carol Mudford, founder and CEO of sHedway and the 2025 recipient of the National AgriFutures Australia Rural Women's Award, will deliver valuable insights into regional resilience as she shares the story of sHedway's mission for suicide prevention in the shearing and wool industry.

The early evening event at the Dubbo Rugby Club promises an evening of connection and collaboration, bringing together industry professionals, suppliers and service providers from across the region for a relaxed, insightful networking opportunity.

Held three times annually, AgriFocus provides a platform for meaningful relationship-building in an increasingly innovative and dynamic business climate. Organisers say the partnership with Fletcher International further strengthens the event’s commitment to supporting growth, knowledge-sharing and opportunity within the

agricultural and broader business communities.

With strong interest anticipated, the event is not to be missed. For further information and to purchase tickets, see the the Dubbo Business Chamber website or follow them on social media.