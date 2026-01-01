This year's Christmas Lights in Dubbo did not fail to impress! There were so many homes on display, Dubbo Photo News could barely fit them all on our map.

Some were so bright we're sure they could be seen from space!

The Brodie family certainly enjoyed touring the Christmas Lights, and so did many other families and community members.

Congratulations to everyone who lit up their homes and brought such joy to the community.

See more of our photos inside this week's issue of Dubbo Photo News.