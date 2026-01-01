Crime fiction and Australian authors have once again topped the reading lists of Central West readers, with Macquarie Regional Library releasing its 10 most borrowed adult fiction and non-fiction titles for 2025.

The list reflects borrowing activity by members at Dubbo and Wellington libraries, highlighting strong local demand for bestselling thrillers, popular Australian storytellers and contemporary non-fiction.

Library manager Kathryn McAlister said borrowing trends in recent years have shown a clear preference for crime novels and well-known Australian authors.

“Crime thriller author Lee Child has taken out of the top spot for the third year running whilst Karly Lane and James Patterson are also consistent authors featured in the top 10 year on year,” Ms McAlister said.

Lee Child’s In Too Deep claimed the number one position in adult fiction, followed by titles from David Baldacci, Lucinda Riley, Karly Lane, Fleur McDonald and Michael Connelly. James Patterson featured twice in the top 10, reinforcing his ongoing popularity with local readers.

The adult non-fiction list showed a diverse mix of cookbooks, health and wellbeing titles, memoirs and current affairs. Tilly Pamment’s Handfuls of Sunshine: Perfect Bite-Sized Bakes topped the list, alongside works by Saul Griffith, Mel Robbins, Lech Blaine and journalist Jake Tapper.

Ms McAlister said the breadth of titles reflected the varied interests of the community, from practical lifestyle guides to in-depth biographies and social commentary.

Top adult fiction borrowed books:

In Too Deep, by Lee Child Strangers In Time, by David Baldacci The Hidden Girl, by Lucinda Riley Twist of Fate, by Karly Lane Out in Nowhere, by Fleur McDonald Resurrection Walk, by Michael Connelly The One That Got Away, by Karly Lane Holmes is Missing, by James Patterson Looking Out, by Fiona McCallum Raised By Wolves, by James Patterson

Top adult non-fiction books borrowed: