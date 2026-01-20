While the most-recent NAPLAN results were nothing to write home about, Dubbo South Public has again stood out with some great local outcomes.

The school recorded its strongest-ever numbers after three consecutive years of positive growth, with Principal Sharon Allman recently recognised for her efforts at the school with a statewide award.

With about a third of Australian students not meeting expected benchmarks in reading, writing, and numeracy, Dubbo South’s results show a different picture, with pupils in Years Three and Five having attained on average, above, or well-above-average scores in reading, writing, grammar, spelling, and numeracy.

This remarkable turnaround saw Mrs Allman recently recognised for her contribution to public education over 37 years, including 31 as a principal, 14 of which were at Dubbo South, at the 2025 NSW Primary Principals' Association (NSWPPA) State Conference.

Here she received an award honouring her distinguished service and transformative leadership with attendees told that, under Mrs Allman’s guidance, Dubbo South has “cultivated a dynamic growth-oriented learning culture, embracing evidence-based teaching practices, explicit instruction, data-driven interventions, and enriching extension opportunities.”

“Dubbo South Public School’s results send a powerful message: given the right vision, approach, and team of excellent educators, great learning is possible,” Mrs Allman said after the NAPLAN results were released.

“This success truly belongs to our students, teachers, support staff, and the wider school community of parents, carers and families whose care and dedication have made this possible,” she added.

Dubbo South’s performance stands out by demonstrating what is possible when leadership, high expectations, and community-wide commitment converge, Assistant Principal – Curriculum and Instruction Natalie Polak said.

“We all couldn’t be prouder of Mrs Allman, not just for what she has achieved, but for the spark she ignites in every one of us,” Mrs Polak explained.

“Mrs Allman’s inspiring leadership uplifts our learning community day; on behalf of all our students and their families, we say ‘bravo!’ and ‘thank you’ for using your talents and energy to improve learning and life outcomes for us all,” she concluded.