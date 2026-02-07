Under-inflation rate increase for ratepayers

Good news for Dubbo ratepayers! The upcoming draft budget for council intends to stay within the independently-set figure of about three per cent – well-below inflation – for increased charges over the coming financial year, Mayor Josh Black has announced.

The “rate-peg” figure for each local government area is announced annually by IPART (the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal) with the aim of forcing top-down financial discipline on our third tier of government.

For the record, IPART-approved increases for 2026/2027, with allowances for populations shifts and other extra burdens, range from 2.7–5.7 per cent statewide.

However, as Mayor Black noted, this system – introduced in the late 1970s by the Wran State Government to combat skyrocketing council charges – doesn’t take into account increased service demands and other cost issues outside of local government control.

“Even though it’s based on inflation, our costs go up more than that, which means we always go back a little bit each year,” Cr Black explained.

“Then we have the issue of ‘cost-shifting’, whereby local government is increasingly required to provide services that the other two tiers of government used to, but which are now pushed onto us,” he added.

Vexing issue of growing homelessness in the Orana region is a perfect example of the new social service role that councils are expected to play, which is far distant from their “roads, rates, and rubbish” duties of the past.

“That’s a good example of a cost-shift from the State Government to us. Our council social service officers now work closely with NGOs (charities) and housing service providers to coordinate and respond to homelessness.

“This includes visiting them each week... as we have more homeless people and people sleeping rough, with many of the homeless people, largely unseen by the general population,” Cr Black revealed.

Despite some local government areas seeking rate-peg “permanent variations” (increases) of up to 90 per cent in recent years, Dubbo is intending to buckle down and tighten its belt, the Mayor said.

“Although it’s increasingly difficult, we’re always looking for efficiencies and savings, to do more for less.

“We’re working on the draft budget now, and will release it for public comment in about February or March; we’re not looking at a special rate variation, we’re going to live within our means, that’s the idea,” he concluded.

Views sought on booked roadside pick-up trial

Council is asking residents whether it should continue the pilot scheme where locals book roadside pick-ups for different times of each month, or to go back to the general call-outs of the past.

“We used to have that system,” Mayor Josh Black recalled.

“But we’re now in a two-year trial whereby Dubbo is divided into four zones, and people can book their pick-up ahead for certain weeks of the month,” he added.

The Communication Services survey is particularly seeking non-users of the new system, on why they haven't utilised the service.

The pre-booked bulky rubbish collection service trial was introduced in July 2024, with councillors in April 2025 extending the trial for another year.

But now it’s decision time, with councillors to make a decision on the future of the trial as householders who haven’t used the service urged to take part in the non-user survey.

The decision to trial the pre-booked service was made for a number of reasons, Acting Manager Resource Recovery and Efficiency, Amber Palmer said.

“In 2024, councillors determined to implement the trial period for the pre-booked collection, available to residences who receive a two or three bin kerbside collection,” Ms Palmer said.

“Under the pre-booked collection trial, eligible households were able to book one collection, per financial year, at a time that suits them,” she added.

The pre-booked model costs about $383,000 annually, compared to the former annual pick-up that comes in at around $527,000.

“We want to hear from residents about the booking service, that’s the idea,” Cr Black added.

“We’ve got to decide if we want to retain the new service, or go back to the yearly collection system,” he concluded.

The non-user survey will run until Tuesday, March 10. Full details on the council website.

Visitor Info moves to Gaol as painters move-in

The Visitor Information Centre has relocated to Old Dubbo Gaol until about February 16 as the painters give the facility a lick of paint.

After this, they move to the exterior in late February, but this will not impact access for locals and tourists, with the work part of Council’s asset maintenance and renewal program.