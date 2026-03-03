General practitioner (GP) registrars, medical students and local clinicians came together earlier this month to connect, share experiences and explore career pathways in general practice at a career and networking event in Dubbo.

The event at the Western Plains Cultural Centre was courtesy of the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) who partnered with Dubbo Regional Council, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), and with contributions from regional development and research partners.

Hosted by The University of Sydney School of Rural Health’s Western NSW Regional Training Hub, the event welcomed 23 GPT1 GP registrars, 13 medical students, and one junior medical officer from across the central west and provided structured career "speed networking", with 11 rotations giving participants the opportunity to speak directly with experienced general practitioners, rural generalists and regional partners.

Attendees heard from GPs with a wide range of clinical interests, including dermatology, paediatrics, mental health, women’s health and medical education. Many also shared their personal journeys of living and working in western NSW, offering practical insights into career development, scope of practice and community life in the region.

WNSW PHN spokesperson Dr Gerald Chitsunge, who practised as an acute care/retrievals doctor and GP in the region for many years, opened the evening with a welcome address reflecting on his own experience building a career in western NSW and the professional and personal opportunities that come with working in regional and rural communities.

“Western NSW offers GPs the chance to practise at full scope, build strong relationships with patients and communities, and grow both professionally and personally," Dr Chitsunge said.

“Events like this are important because they create real connections and give registrars and students an honest picture of what living and working in our region can look like,” he added.

Regional Development Australia Orana representative Julie Webster also provided practical information on accommodation and broader lifestyle and professional opportunities available to health professionals relocating to western NSW.