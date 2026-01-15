Planning on switching careers in 2026? You’re not alone, with new research indicating one in two workers are willing to change careers in the next 12 months. But it begs the question: what skills will help you make the switch?

At the start of a brand new year, many Australians will be reconsidering their work and lifestyle priorities, with a recent survey by recruitment firm Robert Half finding 56 per cent of employees would consider changing jobs over the next year if it led to improved lifestyle outcomes.

The figure rises to 62 per cent among Gen Z workers, indicating strong appetite for career mobility among younger Australians.

The end-of-year period traditionally prompts reflection on career direction, but experts say any planned move in 2026 should be approached strategically, particularly as labour market conditions shift, a leading provider of nationally-recognised first aid training believes.

National Courses Director Samuel Bohr said workers need to be realistic about the skills required to transition into new roles.

“Career change is often driven by lifestyle considerations, but success depends on understanding what employers are actually looking for,” Mr Bohr said.

“In a tightening job market, skills relevance becomes increasingly important.”

Mr Bohr said recent employment data suggests competition for roles is increasing, with fewer vacancies compared to this time last year.

“When there are fewer jobs available, employers can be more selective,” he said.

“Having current, recognised skills can be a deciding factor between otherwise similar candidates.”

Short courses and targeted training are increasingly being used by workers to bridge skills gaps, explore alternative career paths and meet employer requirements without undertaking lengthy qualifications.

Areas seeing continued interest include business and management, health and community services, technology, compliance and trade-related training.

This shift reflects broader changes in the labour market, where ongoing upskilling is becoming a core part of long-term employability rather than a one-off requirement.

“Careers are no longer linear,” Mr Bohr said.

“Workers are expected to adapt, reskill and update their capabilities more frequently as industries evolve.”

Australians considering a career change in the coming year are encouraged to research role requirements carefully and assess whether additional training or certification may be required to remain competitive.