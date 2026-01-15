New Year's Eve 2025 was warm and so was the hospitality at the Dubbo Showgrounds as locals gathered for the highly-anticipated twilight markets and fireworks.

Supported by the Fletcher Family and the Dubbo Show Society, the event was well attended and very much enjoyed.

Dubbo Photo News' intrepid photographer, Ken Smith, took a break from his holiday to capture some of the fun at the event, including this image of Darryl from the Dubbo Antique Automobile Club Inc enjoying a cold treat on the warm night.

You can see more photos from the event in this issue.

Happy new year from all of us at Dubbo Photo News.