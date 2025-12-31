NSW Police are urging motorists to slow down and drive safely, reminding the community that double demerits are in force for the holiday period, coupled with the high-visibility "Operation Christmas and New Year 2025".

Double demerits commenced on Wednesday, December 24, and will be in place until Sunday, January 4, 2026, targeting speeding, mobile phone use, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences. Operation Christmas and New Year 2025 also runs until Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The high-visibility police operation involves officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command with the assistance of general duties and specialist police from all police commands and districts across the state.

Five deaths have occurred on the roads since the operation began on Friday, December 19, part of the sad toll that has seen 351 people lose their lives on NSW roads this year, which is 28 more than the same time last year.

Police have also detected almost 3000 speeding offences, 231 drink driving offences, and 489 positive drug driving offences in this time, with more than 116,000 breath tests and 6330 drug tests conducted.

The Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said police would be out in force across New South Wales over the Christmas and New Year period, but ultimately road safety came down to the choices drivers made.

“Double demerits are in place to reinforce the importance of following the road rules, particularly during busy holiday periods when traffic volumes are higher,” Minister Catley said.

“Every choice on the road has consequences. People must take responsibility for their actions and ensure they are not putting themselves or others at risk.

“NSW Police will not tolerate reckless or dangerous behaviour and will use every power at their disposal so everyone can celebrate safely this holiday period.

“I thank NSW Police for their tireless work keeping the community safe over Christmas and the New Year, often at the expense of time with their own families, so others can enjoy the holiday period safely," Minister Catley concluded.