Did you know it has been 50 years since Probus formed in Australia?

The first Probus Club formed on February 3, 1976, at Hunters Hill in Sydney, and in the years since, the organisation has helped more than half a million older Australians stay engaged and connected with their communities.

Probus is an organisation for everyone and is neither political nor religious, nor is it a lobbying, advocacy, commercial or profit-driven enterprise. Probus has played a vital role in helping people build meaningful social connections and stay active and engaged at every stage of later life.

Retirees, semi-retirees, and any older Australians looking for connection, conversation and community involvement – regardless of religious denomination, gender, or cultural background – are welcome at Probus.

“Probus was created to ensure people had a place to connect, form friendships and enjoy life beyond work,” said Silvana Martignago, the CEO of Probus in Australia and New Zealand.

“Fifty years on, that purpose is more important than ever. Research consistently shows that strong social connections are closely linked to improved mental health, wellbeing and quality of life as people age,” Silvana said.

“Studies have found that staying socially connected can reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, which are increasingly recognised as key challenges for older Australians.”

There are three Probus Clubs operating in Dubbo and Wellington, part of the network of 1300 clubs across Australia.

Dubbo Photo News popped in to see the Dubbo Men’s Probus Club at its first meeting for 2026. While the 19-member club is keen to celebrate the 50th Anniversary, members have not yet decided how they will observe the milestone, said secretary Bill Bladwell.

The Men’s Probus Club is not far off celebrating its own half-century, Bill added, indicating it formed in 1983.

“We don’t have any foundation members left but Neil Lander is our longest serving member. He joined in 2004,” Bill said.

Marie Francis, president of the Dubbo City Ladies Probus Club, said her group is in a similar position, also yet to decide how to observe the milestone. It is something the 30-member ladies club will discuss once they resume meeting this month, she said.

A key commemorative event occurred on February 3 at Hunters Hill, attended by media identity Heather Ewart and retired prime minister John Howard OM AC, who formally launched the start of the 50th Anniversary of Probus in Australia.

National events also include Government House receptions across Australia, a 50th Anniversary cruise and a national picnic lunch on October 1 to mark the start of Probus Month.

Always ready to welcome new members, Dubbo’s Probus Clubs have their meeting and contact details listed in our Community Diary under ‘Tuesdays’. Probus South Pacific also has a website with more information about the 90,000-member organisation.