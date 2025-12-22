Where do you work? I work at Dubbo Mowers and Chainsaws.

What’s your job? I'm a salesperson.

Why do you Love Your Work? The people I get to meet and help on a daily basis make it rewarding!

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the lifestyle and activities along with the people here.

What does your usual Friday night include? I’m either working on my car, playing games, or spending time with my family.

If you could go back in time, where would you like to visit? I'd love to visit Ancient Egypt.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I’d like to go to Cape York, and do the Gunshot Track and go fishing!

What is the greatest advice you have received? "You have two ears and one mouth. Listen twice as much as you speak!"

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? With more kids, more home, and having more fun with my family!

Who inspires you? My brother. He has totally turned his life around and is my biggest inspiration.