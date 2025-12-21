Uungula Wind Farm near Wellington is trialling a scheme whereby it may replace its internal combustion work vehicles with those that run wholly electric.

This follows the recent delivery of one such all-electric ute onto the project site for use in the construction phase.

The Squadron Energy wind project is piloting the 4x4 EVs (electric vehicles) for the duration of work with the aim of substituting these vehicles for their existing diesel fleet.

Project Manager Scott Sartori said the group were committed to renewable energy and that this was a great opportunity for the company to trial the vehicles on the Squadron Energy-developed Uungula Wind Farm.

“Partnering with local companies while decarbonising the fleet is a smart model and we are looking forward to expanding this model and approach on future projects,” Mr Sartori said.

Squadron Energy Executive General Manager, Development and Delivery, Tony Clark said deploying fully-electric 4x4s at Uungula Wind Farm was another step in reducing emissions across Squadron’s operations.

“These vehicles will be used for site inspections, crew transport and day-to-day construction support, replacing traditional diesel utes,” he said.

“By partnering with innovative suppliers like Lewis Auto Hire, we’re not only cutting our carbon footprint but also supporting local businesses that share our commitment to a clean energy future.”