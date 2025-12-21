Dubbo’s first "Try a Trade Day" at Dubbo College Senior Campus on December 2 offered an immersive opportunity for local students to experience in-demand trades and career pathways across the region.

The event was a collaboration between the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program and Dubbo College, and was designed to give Year 9–11 students the chance to get up close to the tools, technology and equipment used across priority industries.

The day brought together a large range of industry, employers and training providers with interactive demonstrations, large-scale machinery and hands-on activities.

More than 500 students from across the region attended, with the event aiming to connect young people with local jobs, apprenticeships and traineeships in industries such as renewable energy, construction and housing, mining, advanced manufacturing, early childhood and health.

Try a Trade Day supports the Central West and Orana regions’ growing workforce needs, and encourages bridging the gap between education and industry, ensuring that young people are aware of the real job opportunities within their own community.

Dubbo College Careers Adviser Renae Justice said the day was a great success.

"The students enjoyed the visit to the Senior Campus, where they got to try a wide variety of trades and have the opportunity to speak directly with employers," Renae said.

"With population growth, civil development, renewable energy projects and business developments, it is an exciting time for young people to explore an apprenticeship or traineeship.

"We worked closely with our REIP officer, Jacqui Masters, to help us connect with the industries that attended," she added.

"All stallholders were interactive with their hands on activities and were able to provide aspects of their trade in an engaging way,” Renae concluded.

The initiative presented many students with their first hands-on experience with trade careers, while encouraging informed decisions regarding school subjects, apprenticeships and future training pathways.