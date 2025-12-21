If you’re planning a move, chances are you’ll find yourself wondering what you should focus on first: selling your current property, or buying your future home?

Given the variable and unpredictable nature of the housing market, the right answer will always depend on the specifics of your situation. However, in many cases, concentrating your efforts on selling first, then buying, is beneficial.

Here are a few reasons this may be the right way for you to go about things:

1. You get a better idea of your buying power: selling your home first gives you a good idea of how much money you have to work with when buying your new home.

2. Paying rent is better than paying two mortgages: renting a place to live while you’re looking for your new home isn’t ideal, but it’s typically more affordable than having two mortgages to pay.

3. It’s easier to get a mortgage: it’s much easier to get a mortgage once your old house has been sold.