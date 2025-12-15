With the warm rays of summer sun finally rolling in, the thought of having your very own pool probably seems pretty appealing. The ability to open your back door and go for a dip whenever you want is fantastically liberating. But at what cost?

An in-ground pool will typically set you back between $20,000 and $35,000 or more, and prices can go well beyond that for custom designs. That’s a pretty hefty chunk of change.

The question is: how much return on this investment – if any – will you see when you decide to sell your home? Let’s find out!

Financial value

When you think of installing a pool in your backyard, you probably think about how much value it will add to your home when it comes time to sell. The fact is, though, that you might not see much of a return when all is said and done. While it could add between 4 and 7 per cent to the overall appraisal depending on your location, statistics show that you’ll be hard pressed to get that kind of value from an actual buyer.

Liability and maintenance

One of the main reasons buyers can be reluctant to pay more for a home with a pool is that they see it as a liability above all. Pools generally increase home insurance premiums and can cost a small fortune in maintenance fees, not to mention the potential hazards when young children are involved.

When it comes down to it, adding a pool to your home is a great idea if it suits your lifestyle. For many families, life-long memories are made by the backyard pool. Some pool-owners say having a pool close at hand helps their kids to be better swimmers, and the health benefits of regular swimming exercise is also a factor.

But it’s generally best not to view a pool as a long-term investment. If in doubt, seek professional advice for your specific situation.