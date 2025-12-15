PHOTO
What is your name? Orlando
How old are you? I'm 5
What is your favourite colour? Rainbow!
When is your birthday? 30th (...but we're not sure when!)
If you could be any animal for a day what would it be? Snake
What does it mean to be kind? Helping people get up.
What is your favourite food? Toast
What do you want to be when you grow up? The Hulk
What makes you happy? Playing with cars
What colour do you think a T Rex is? Yellow
If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why? Super strong, cause I will be The Hulk