What is your name? Orlando

How old are you? I'm 5

What is your favourite colour? Rainbow!

When is your birthday? 30th (...but we're not sure when!)

If you could be any animal for a day what would it be? Snake

What does it mean to be kind? Helping people get up.

What is your favourite food? Toast

What do you want to be when you grow up? The Hulk

What makes you happy? Playing with cars

What colour do you think a T Rex is? Yellow

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why? Super strong, cause I will be The Hulk