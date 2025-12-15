Transporting a garment bag is simple. Transporting houseplants, an aquarium or a piano, on the other hand, is a different story entirely. Here are some tips to ensure your fragile belongings arrive safe and sound on moving day.

Houseplants

Before the big move, water your plants as usual, trim them, examine them for parasites and transplant them, if needed, in durable pots. Ideally, you’ll want to pack them up individually in perforated boxes the morning of the move. Use tissue paper to protect the branches and foliage. Finally, pack your plants last in the passenger compartment of your car and unpack them first, paying careful attention not to expose them too quickly to the sunlight.

Aquarium

As soon as you’ve booked a moving company, let them know that you have an aquarium to transport. Several weeks before the big move, reduce the amount of food you give to your fish, and stop feeding them altogether two days before your departure. Don’t clean the filter, but continue to replenish the water supply. On moving day, unplug the aquarium and transfer a portion of the water into travel crates (or bags) to preserve bacterial culture. Gather the fish, place them in the crates and add an oxygenating tablet. Uproot any aquatic plants and preserve them in a container filled with water. Remove the sand and wrap the aquarium. Transport your fish in the car, making sure they don’t get too shaken up along the way. Upon arrival, reassemble the aquarium without delay, acclimatise the fish and wait two days before feeding them again.

Piano

When it comes to moving something as valuable as a piano, it’s always best to entrust the job to a team of professional movers specialised in the transport of heavy items. Before the move, carefully inspect the piano and make note of any defects. If it comes equipped with a humidity regulator, unplug it, empty the reservoir and secure it inside the piano.

When moving day rolls around, make sure to have the instrument’s assessment form in hand and inspect the piano with the moving company’s supervisor, who’ll document any existing flaws. Furthermore, make sure to specify the piano’s value in the contract before signing it.