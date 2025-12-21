The region's pharmacists have encouraged residents to take note of their operating hours over the Christmas/New Year period, and to plan ahead for scripts and pharmaceutical needs ahead of their impending closures.

Both Trangie Pharmacy and Narromine Pharmacy will be closed for a four-day period from Christmas Day through to Sunday, December 28, re-opening on Monday, December 29. They will also be closed on Thursday, January 1.

While it is a short shutdown period, customers are encouraged to plan ahead if they should need to renew scripts during that time.

Trangie pharmacist Marwan Morsi said although the holidays are fast approaching there is still time for residents to renew scripts and bring them in for dispensing.

"They can get anything they need before the closure," he told Dubbo Photo News.

"And we will post on social media to let thm know that we will be closed for four days."

Narromine Pharmacy has had their closure notices available for some time, pharmacist Sara McCarthy said.

The pharmacy holds scripts and Webster packs for a number of local residents, and ensuring they have what they need has been a priority, Sara said.

"If anyone needs anything urgently [during the closedown], they can go to the hospital," Sara added.

"Most people should be okay and reasonably oranised before Christmas," she concluded.