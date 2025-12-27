Where do you work? Dubbo Mowers and Chainsaws, a great local business!

What’s your job? I help customers find the right equipment and tools for whatever job they are trying to tackle. I also work with spare parts to help customers keep their machines up and running.

Why do you Love Your Work? Honestly where do I start? There are people around me like my great coworkers that have helped me learn and supported me when things go wrong. The Managers are a wealth of knowledge and have guided me in areas of improvement to be a better salesman and person. The customers that have so much patience and are characters that I will surely remember for a long time.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? I love the crazy and colourful people, the beautiful scenery and parks and the fact that you can live in a rural area that has up-to-date infrastructure that allows people to freely enjoy their lives. It is overall just a nice place to be.

What does your usual Friday night include? As outgoing as I am, I just love to take it easy with a nice relaxing shower, play some games or watch a movie or two. Have a drink if the night is getting warm and just do whatever piques my interest.

If you could travel back in time, when/where would you like to visit? July 21st in 1990. I really want to see Pink Floyd perform "The Wall" at the Berlin Wall.

Where would you like to visit in Australia? I’d love to go to the Kimberleys, and more specifically, the Horizontal Falls.

What is the greatest advice you have received? "Never be afraid to ask for help, because if you don’t, you are a dumb a**." (Forklift Instructor)

Who inspires you? My mum. She has unwavering resilience in the face of conflict.