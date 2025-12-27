From athlete’s foot and plantar warts to corns, bunions, calluses and blisters, many problems can affect your feet and negatively impact your quality of life. Adopt these six simple habits to prevent both minor and serious foot issues.

1. Clean your feet daily. Wash your feet every day with a mild cleanser, rinse them thoroughly and dry them well, especially between the toes. However, avoid soaking your feet in very hot water for too long, as it can weaken your skin and nails.

2. Wear the right shoes. Whether you’re out and about every day or playing sports, always choose shoes that fit properly and provide good support. Save those sky-high heels for special occasions.

3. Remove dead skin cells. About once a week, gently exfoliate your feet with a pumice stone, foot scrub or exfoliating glove to remove dead skin cells.

4. Use a moisturising cream. The skin on your feet tends to dry out and crack. Apply a suitable lotion or cream to keep it soft and hydrated. Use a light touch and avoid applying cream between your toes, where moisture can build up.

5. Trim your nails properly. Cut and file your toenails regularly with clean tools. Be careful not to cut them too short, as this can lead to ingrown toenails.

6. Consult a professional if you have concerns. Do your feet hurt when you walk? Is your skin irritated or itchy despite good care? Is a wound not healing? No matter the problem, don’t wait for it to get worse. See a foot health professional promptly.

Treat your feet with care!

Because they’re often out of sight, feet are frequently neglected. It’s never too late to take care of them!