Ready to make an offer on a new home? Are you sure? Carefully consider the following before you make it official.

• Research the area: take a look at crime stats, school districts, retail and entertainment opportunities, etc.

• Research the house: find out why the owner is selling, how much the seller paid for it (if you can), and a bit about the house’s history.

• Have it inspected: make sure you know exactly how much work needs to be done before you buy.

• Interview the neighbours: get to know the people you’ll have to live next to a bit before you decide to buy.

• Check utility costs: find out how much you’ll be paying for utilities such as power to get a better idea of the property’s true cost.