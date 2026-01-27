Late last year, Macquarie Home Stay (MHS) was thrilled to win the prestigious Small Business Award at the 2025 7 News Community Achievement Awards of NSW and the ACT. Presented at a gala dinner attended by 350 guests at the Shangri-La Sydney on November 29, 2025, , MHS won the award from a strong field of community contributors.

A not-for-profit accommodation facility that supports patients and families from across rural and regional NSW who travel for medical treatment, and entirely self-funded, MHS was recognised for its commitment to transforming regional healthcare access and wellbeing. Since opening, MHS has hosted over 13,000 bed nights annually, raised substantial amounts through fundraising, and engaged over 300 volunteers through programs including its guest concierge service. The award was proudly sponsored by Roy Butler MP, Independent Member for Barwon.

MHS Managing Director Rod Crowfoot attended the award ceremony and was thrilled to walk away with the win.

“What a thrill for us to receive such a significant award," he said.

"Being among so many quality finalists and to be recognised at a state level speaks to the quality of the business we operate," he added.

"Having our business assessed through the independent lens of the judging panel gives us great confidence in what we do, our business structures and longevity. As we approach seven years of providing our service, this is the first award MHS has received.

"It recognises the leadership of our Board of Directors, the effort of our whole team and the contribution we make to our community," he concluded.