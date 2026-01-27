Dubbo Model Railway Club Inc presented club member Tyson Power, 21, with his very own HO scale Indian Pacific sound locomotive on January 16.

This presentation was enabled by our newly implemented partnership with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

As our club is 47 years old this April, we plan to start talking about our achievements and outlining the benefits of being a member of our club.

Tyson is an example of this as he's non-verbal and has cerebral palsy but he loves his trains and has been a club member for about eight months. He and carer Matty wouldn't miss Tuesdays or Thursdays (our "work" days) for quids.

Any people who have a loved one, or know of someone who could benefit from being in our club, please reach out. We'd love to hear from you.

From next week our details will be in the Recurring (Multiple Days) section of the Dubbo Photo News community diary.