Final design work is underway to deliver Narromine's first permanent water treatment plant that will significantly boost local water quality for the town's 3500 residents.

Through the Safe and Secure Water program, the NSW Government is investing $500,000, on top of an existing $91,000 for the project's early development phase, to complete a concept design for the new infrastructure that will deliver clean and clear drinking water. A further $165,000 from Narromine Shire Council will support the project.

Dubbo Photo News understands the existing plant was built as temporary solution in 2020 to treat high levels of iron and manganese from deep bores that were drilled in 2012 to help boost town water supply in the face of climate extremes.

It ended two years of water restrictions, but the infrastructure is unable to effectively treat deep bore water to a high standard and does not have the capacity to support economic and population growth.

Previously, the town relied on shallow bores connected to the Macquarie River which produced good quality water that did not require treatment. However, they were not large enough to provide water supply during a drought, which is why the council installed deeper bores.

A new robust water treatment plant would ensure the town has the infrastructure it needs to produce higher quality drinking water with improved taste and clarity that can meet Australian Drinking Water Guidelines now and into the future.

The concept design is expected to be completed in June 2026.

Kirsty Fenton from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said Narromine continues to face unique and complex water quality challenges.

"With mining and potential developments like renewable energy on our doorstep, it’s essential we get on the front foot and work towards locking in top-notch drinking water for residents," she said.

“One of the problems is the high mineral levels in the bore water, which is currently being treated by the temporary plant, but it was only ever meant to be an interim solution and does not have the capacity or the technology to keep up over the long term.

“That is why we are investing in this phase of the project so we can get a clearer understanding of what the new infrastructure will actually look like and how the work will be carried out.”

Narromine Shire Mayor Cr Ewen Jones said the project is an important one for the local community.

“The Narromine community really did it tough during the last drought, so it’s important we get this project underway to ensure a safe and reliable drinking water supply," Mayor Jones said.

“We’re grateful for the NSW Government’s support in helping us design this critical piece of infrastructure.”