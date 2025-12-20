What can you tell us about yourself? I am Dubbo born and bred for all my 22 years of life. I love being a part of this community.

What’s the best way to start the day? A playlist on shuffle and a bucketful of coffee!

What’s the best single day on the calendar? I love Valentine’s Day. I just love seeing the flowers, all the colours and just how happy everyone is together!

How different was your life one year ago? It was incredibly different. I wasn’t too sure what the next steps in my life would be. Now I am feeling hopeful and fulfilled.

Favourite quote? "It’s just a bad day, not a bad life." Just have to bring yourself back into the moment.

Where is the most interesting place you’ve been? Has to be Melbourne. I love it! Love the art, love the people and the cultural shift.

What are you most likely to become famous for? For running away to join the circus!

Who has impressed you most with what they’ve accomplished? All of my friends, but especially my Dad. He just keeps getting back up and keeps going.

How do you relax after a hard day? I read and play video games.

What pets did you have while you were growing up? I had two cats, Momo and Lucy. I still have them!

Where would you spend all your time if you could? Japan! I’ve never been but hope to go one day soon. I’d spend all my time exploring and learning about the culture.