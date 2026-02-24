Dubbo’s now-legendary Titan Macquarie Mud Run is looking bigger and better than ever, with a record number of entries already on the cards for the Saturday, March 14, event.

With a new course and obstacles now in place and ready to go, Chairman Rod Fardell said that everything’s looking up for the 2026 iteration of our favourite social sports extravaganza.

“It’s a very unique event and I don’t know any other communities that run an event quite like this one,” Rod said. “Running a big event like this in the country is rare enough, but we also donate all the money that we raise — along with Dubbo Regional Council and other organisations — to improving equipment and facilities on the riverscape,” he added.

He said that the final choice of projects to support from the event’s fundraising each year is normally decided after the run itself.

“For the 13 years we’ve been going, we’ve probably raised over $1 million to be invested back in the community. However, we don’t really decide what it’s being spent on, until we see how much we raise, we don’t want to promise something, and then not be able to deliver,” Rod explained.

Runners can expect something different for this year’s race, with a great fun time the only guarantee for all in attendance.

“We’ve got a new set of obstacles, and we’ll be running a new course, and the race is being broken down into four different sections also.

“Those are: adults, kids, a short course for adults, and the lead event for serious runners of about 8–9km.”

The run, ultimately though, is all about having a good, social time with family and friends, Rod believes.

“There’s lots of dress-up fun where groups of people challenge themselves with their outfits. Occasionally we’ve had themes, but normally we let the individuals and teams do dress-ups and choose what they want.”

He said that weeks out from the run, interest and registrations are “on track” for a new record with late entries always welcome.

“The numbers are looking better than ever, looking for our best-ever event,” Rod said. “Nominations close up to the day of the event, and even on the day if you turn up ready to run; we’re expecting around 1200 runners and about another 1500 to come and watch,” he concluded.

To enter or for more information, go to: https://www.titanmacquariemudrun.com.au/