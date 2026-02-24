Dubbo's iconic Dementia Sing Out Choir returned last week after its end-of-year hiatus, and the packed auditorium at the Generocity Church on Sheraton Road was evidence that the highly-anticipated weekly outing for many older people in the community shows no sign of waning.

The new year, which kicked off on Tuesday, February 10, has brought new technology to the group, with organisers now able to broadcast the words of each song onto two large screens at the side of the room as they are played, and they also have use of a large mobile TV unit.

Welcome back, Sing Out Choir, you've been much missed over the break!