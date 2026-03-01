Nestled in a quiet area just off the bustling Bourke Street business district, a new luxury accommodation venture has just opened – right in time to service one of the biggest influxes of visitors to Dubbo this year.

Ropa Suites, a 16-room serviced apartment complex located in Roper Street, Dubbo, was fully booked out for its opening weekend which coincided with the NSW Touch Junior State Cup rolling into town with 10,000 visitors in tow.

It was the perfect start for the new venture by local Dubbo developers PV Projects, who built Ropa Suites in response to the growing demand for premium, sustainable accommodation in the region.

PV Projects’ founders and principals, Vince Williamson and Pete Parkes, joined fellow project developers Dan Poulter and Ben Ashcroft, representatives from Dubbo Regional Council, the office of Dugald Saunders MP, and their trades and construction partners and suppliers to formally launch Ropa Suites on Thursday, February 19.

Vince Williamson told Dubbo Photo News the land for the development had been purchased three years ago and once started, construction of the Ropa Suites complex took nine months to complete.

The confidence to pursue the project came from the realisation that Dubbo really needed a lot more accommodation, he said.

“The economic development team at council identified this area is hard-up for accommodation for people from the REZ (Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone), or tourists coming to town, anything like that,” Vince explained.

“They also regularly had people coming into the Information Centre looking for accommodation, and so that made us more comfortable to move forward and build what is now Ropa Suites,” he added.

Offering a mix of standard, premium and two-bedroom accommodation, a pool, laundry facilities and ample on-site parking at the rear of the property, the Roper Street facility is quietly positioned in the middle of suburbia.

The single-storey complex is not out of place in the residential street, something Vince said was important during the development.

“It fits right in,” he said.

Both “Dubbo boys”, Pete and Vince are delighted to have spearheaded a project that meets a specific need in the area.

“For us as PV Projects, this has been a great opportunity for us and our company to showcase our skills,” Pete said.

“We’re doing our best to assist in taking a bit of pressure off the mainstream rental market. While this facility is only 16 rooms, that could be 16 houses in the region that are potentially free for renters. We’re doing our little bit for Dubbo,” he added.

The Ropa Suites’ apartments are spacious and well furnished, and are fully serviced. The standard suite would suit solo tourists or business travellers, while the premium suites would suit those seeking a longer stay and more space. The two-bedroom suites are perfect for families or groups needing separate sleeping arrangements and living space.

Bookings for Ropa Suites are managed through Book Regional Property Management, who look forward to welcoming guests to Dubbo’s newest luxury accommodation facility. Further information is available on the facility's website at https://www.ropasuites.com.au.