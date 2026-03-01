Octagenarian Rod Nott has been with Dubbo RiverCare Group Inc "since the early days" and he was recently recognised with the highest honour the organisation could bestow for his unwavering support for the environment: life membership.

On Sunday, February 1, RiverCare members met at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo and surprised Rod with this award.

"Annette Priest raised the suggestion and was unanimous that we award him with recognition and life membership," RiverCare spokesperson Jane Menzies told Dubbo Photo News.

"These days, Rod no longer climbs up and down river banks with us, but concentrates on rubbish," she added.

"In this capacity, he goes above and beyond. His favourite haunts are the Aldi's car park, Margaret St, and along the river."

When he's not collecting rubbish, we understand Rod is a committed family man and spends his time with his loved ones, and has a cheeky sense of humour. He also makes sure his fellow RiverCare volunteers are well fed when they get together.

"He often brings a batch of his home made scones to working bees. He'll pop his car boot to reveal scones, cream, jam, tea and milk. He even brought along a sponge cake that he made for his 80th birthday last year," Jane added.

"He's a real trooper, though I can't imagine a trooper baking a sponge cake!"