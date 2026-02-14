A team from the NSW Registry of Births Deaths and Marriages (BDM) will visit Dubbo next week as part of the Kids Count initiative, which provides support to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander parents register their child’s birth.

Parents and carers are encouraged to come along to the Uniting facility in Gipps Street on Tuesday, February 17, and chat with the team who can help them register births.

“Birth certificates are an essential pathway to enrol in school, open a bank account, join a sporting club, enrol to vote, apply for a job, obtain a Working With Children Check, a driver licence, or a passport,” a NSW BDM spokesperson explained.

“Registry staff can assist attendees with registering a birth, applying for a birth certificate, and answer questions about our services.

“Our team can also help people who have limited identification documents, limited or no access to the internet, and difficulty paying for the certificates,” they added.

Noting that in some situations there are barriers to birth registration and accessing birth certificates, such as financial costs or being in regional and remote communities, a spokesperson for BDM NSW said the Kids Count initiative helps remove those barriers and ensure people can obtain this vital form of identification.

“Ensuring children also have a birth certificate as soon as possible makes it easier for them and their families while growing up and navigating everyday life.”

The team can also help residents apply for birth, death or marriage certificates, and Service NSW staff will attend on the day to assist with Working With Children Checks and other matters.

While it is a targeted event for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, anyone is welcome to attend. For more details, contact the NSW BDM community engagement team at bdm-ce@customerservice.nsw.gov.au.