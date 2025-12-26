What can you tell us about yourself? I'm local to the region, have lived here my whole life. I grew up in Gilgandra and have lived in Dubbo for 13 years now.

What is your job? I'm key account manager and service leader at Ben Furney Flour Mills.

What do you like to do in your spare time? So many things! Reading, running, taking long walks, and catching up with my mates.

What do you love about our region? What's not to love? It's home.

What do you think are the strengths of our region? I believe the strengths are things like social cohesion, country values, and hospitality.

If you could give one local business a shout out, who would it be and why? I'd like to give a shout out to Village Bakehouse. I love their cold brew coffee!