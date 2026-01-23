What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Kay-Lea Brown. I’m 24 years old from Narromine, NSW. I’m a full-time veterinary nurse, and when I’m not working at the clinic, I enjoy performing music at local venues and teaching music lessons from my home music studio.

My love for music started at a young age. As a little girl growing up, there was always country music playing around the house. At the age of seven, I started music lessons and haven’t looked back! I sing, play guitar, mandolin, ukulele, banjo and I also write a bunch of songs.

How do you relax after a hard day? After a hard day’s work, I love coming home to my beautiful dogs, Dolly, Banjo and Jackie. They are always jumping out of their skin to see me! And of course, playing music, whether it’s practising for my upcoming gigs or songwriting. It’s my happy place.

What pets did you have while you were growing up? Lots of dogs (pets and working dogs), pet sheep, a handful of poddy lambs and a very cute poddy calf.

What is your ideal way to spend the weekend? Music of course! Sharing my music with locals at venues and spending quality time with my family.

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on? It’s always been a dream of mine to travel overseas to Nashville and experience the true American country music scene. Visiting the iconic venues and sites in music city would be amazing!

What are you looking forward to in the coming months? I’m looking forward to getting back into the swing of things after the Christmas and New Year's break, as well as performing at my favourite local venues, and welcoming my students back for another great year of learning all things music!

Who has impressed you most with what they’ve accomplished? My parents are and have always been my biggest supporters in everything I do, from my music, to my vet nursing career, and everything in between. I love them to bits and couldn’t be more grateful to have them in my life!

From just a young eight-year-old girl who competed in country music talent quests all around NSW to being by my side at all my gigs, my parents are the best roadies! I am forever thankful for my Mum and Dad.