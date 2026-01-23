With summer now at its peak, the Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section is encouraging residents of rural and remote areas to protect themselves from Japanese Encephalitis (JE) after earlier-than-expected detections of the mosquito-borne virus.

The RFDS offers free JE vaccinations at all of its clinics, including those in West and Far West NSW, the Clive Bishop Medical Centre in Broken Hill, and RFDSSE Medical Services clinics at Gilgandra, Warren and Condobolin.

Surveillance testing of mosquitoes collected from the Horsham region of Victoria detected JE virus in late-November.

Since then, NSW Health has identified 60 Local Government Areas deemed to be at higher risk of JE exposure with almost all LGAs in the RFDSSE footprint included in the list.

While most people who contract the disease will not experience symptoms, those who do are at risk of experiencing severe disease and neurological complications, making it essential for those in all regions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Those who are most at risk of catching JE are those who work or do outside activities like hiking, camping, fishing, or gardening, or those who work or live close to piggeries.

While most people will be asymptomatic to JE, one in every 250 people may experience a severe infection so it is important to be aware of the symptoms and contact your doctor you experience any of the following symptoms: fever, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, coma, seizures, and paralysis.

It can seem obvious, but the best way to avoid JE is to avoid getting bitten by mosquitos. Mosquitoes may carry other viruses that cause disease in humans such as Ross River, Barmah Forest and, rarely, the virus that causes Murray Valley encephalitis and Kunjin, so it is important to protect yourself against all mosquito bites.

• Cover up: Wear long sleeved clothing when undertaking activities or work outdoors,

• Spray up: Apply mosquito repellent to exposed areas of skin when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.

• Clean up: Standing water is the breeding ground of choice for mosquitos. Reduce mosquito activity by emptying or cleaning up containers of water left outside.

A safe and effective vaccine for JE is available free of charge through local RFDS clinics with locals only needing to be vaccinated once with a booster not generally required.

For more information, chat to your GP or read more on the NSW Health website.