Are you ready to grow plants in pots on your patio or balcony? Try these seven expert tips for growing healthy plants, vegetables, flowers and herbs this summer.

1. Ensure your pots are big enough. Select a pot that’s wide and deep enough to allow your plants’ roots to grow freely. A pot that’s too narrow or shallow can stifle growth.

2. Choose a design that allows drainage. Drill holes in the bottom of your pots or look for styles with built-in drainage. This will prevent you from oversaturating the soil, which can lead to root rot.

3. Use high-quality potting soil. Purchase soil specifically designed for potted plants. It should be lightweight, nutrient-dense and provide excellent water retention.

4. Prune bulky roots. If your plant’s roots become intertwined, carefully trim them in a few places to encourage healthy growth.

5. Water enough. When you water for the first time, ensure the water drains out the holes at the bottom. After that, adjust your watering routine based on the specific needs of your plants.

6. Put them outside at the right time. Don’t rush to take your pots outside. Wait until the risk of frost has passed so you don’t lose the benefits of all your hard work.

7. Add fertiliser. The nutrients in potting soil can deplete quickly. Regularly apply a suitable fertiliser rich in nitrogen and potassium, tailored to the needs of your plants.

Visit your local garden centre to find pots, plants, potting soil and all the equipment you need to grow lush, healthy greenery.