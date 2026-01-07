Where do you work? I'm one of the small team at Panscott Media that brings Dubbo Photo News to life each week for the benefit of our 37,000 readers.

What’s your job? I'm deputy editor of Dubbo Photo News and a journalist. My role involves writing some stories myself, sub-editing stories written by team members or contributions submitted to us for publication, and working with our advertising manager Kayla and design team on the overall look and feel of the paper. We're not a "breaking news" type of paper; our work focuses more on bringing community stories to light and showcasing the work of individuals, community and sporting groups across the region, with a primarily positive focus to help balance out all the negativity occurring elsewhere in news. It's news done differently, I would say. I hope people enjoy reading the paper each week, which is the only free newspaper in Dubbo thanks to the advertisers who make it possible.

Why do you Love Your Work? As a writer, both creative and journalistic, nothing gives me more pleasure than to talk to people and groups in the community and put stories together on the page. I stumbled into journalism quite by accident, in mid-life and without a degree in the subject – but it hasn't stopped me succeeding in this role. Community news is so important, and being able to ensure that local news fills our newspaper from the efforts of our small team brings me great satisfaction.

What do you love about the Dubbo region? My husband and I moved to Narromine in December 2021, while COVID restrictions were still in place. After nine years living and working in remote communities in the north-east Northern Territory and north-west Queensland, Dubbo was literally like stumbling upon an oasis in the desert for us. It has everything that a regional city could want: a variety of shops and supermarkets, service providers and – importantly – coffee shops opened past lunchtime! If more regional cities were like Dubbo, it would be much easier for people to make the move inland from coastal communities and big cities.

Are you involved with any community groups? Yes, I believe in supporting the community through volunteer work. I am currently secretary of the Narromine Country Women's Association branch, despite being unable to sew, make crafty things, or cook more than three dishes. They gladly tolerate me! I am also involved in my church, St Andrews Uniting Church at Narromine, and as a writer and member of the Outback Writers Centre, have volunteered with the committee that planned the last two Dubbo Writers' Festivals. I am also one of the duo who helped establish the region's first "death cafe" (the Dead End Coffee Club) in Narromine, because we need to talk more openly and without fear about end-of-life issues.

What is the greatest advice you have received? "Be yourself, because everyone else is already taken." I don't know who said that, but it makes perfect sense, especially in this age of online exhibitionism where everyone is trying hard to copy everyone else.

Who inspires you? My husband, Barry, who makes me want to be a better person every single day.