Do you want to enjoy the privacy of your yard or deck this summer, away from prying eyes? Plenty of elegant and practical solutions are available to help you maintain your privacy while enhancing your outdoor space. If the thought of installing a massive, opaque fence doesn’t appeal to you, why not choose a privacy screen that lets in just the right amount of light? Here are a few options to explore.

• Decorative panels. Available in materials like wood, aluminium and polypropylene, decorative panels come in various designs, from classic slats to geometric patterns. To secure these panels, you can choose from a variety of posts and beams. Some are even specifically designed to elevate the look of your structure.

• Faux greenery. You can create a natural ambiance with a faux foliage privacy screen. These screens mimic plants like ferns or cedars and are made of UV-resistant materials, such as polyethylene and polyester.

• Freestanding screen. Sturdy and elegant, a natural wood screen will elevate the look of your yard. Keep in mind that some screens can be combined with matching planters, providing a chic and practical two-in-one solution.

You’re sure to find a privacy screen that meets your taste and budget. Visit your local home renovation or hardware store to discover a multitude of stylish options.

Privacy screens are also great for camouflaging unsightly features on your property, such as garbage bins or air-conditioning units.