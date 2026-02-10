Australian beef continues to be in hot demand around the world despite trade barriers, as the government continues talks with China over its surprise import tariffs.

China unveiled 55 per cent tariffs on beef imports over certain quotas for nations including Australia in an unexpected move implemented on New Year's Day.

The measures were designed to protect China's local producers, with Australia allocated 205,000 tonnes of the nation's total 2.7 million tonnes quota for 2026.

Australia exported 270,000 tonnes of beef to China in 2024/25, worth about $2.8 billion, according to Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences data aired at Senate estimates on Tuesday.

The effect of China's tariffs could be offset by the reasonably flexible global market and ongoing strong demand for Australian beef, the bureau's executive director Jared Greenville said.

"We continually look at... that global geopolitical space and the vulnerability across our trading environment," Dr Greenville told the hearing in Canberra.

"One of the things that's key in that is the movement and the flexibility between different markets."

Australia was made aware of China's tariffs on December 30, one day before they took effect, acting head of the department's trade and international division Alistair Campbell said.

The government and the media found out about the restrictions around the same time, he said under questioning from Nationals senator Matt Canavan.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins and Trade Minister Don Farrell have since been in contact with Chinese officials, with the most recent letter sent on Monday.

"The government has been quite forward-leaning in saying that they're very disappointed with this decision," Mr Campbell told the hearing.

The US remained Australia's biggest market for red meat, with 10 per cent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump removed in late 2025.

Beef exports to the US were worth $5.2 billion each year and the demand for sheep meat was also strong, exports and veterinary services first assistant secretary Tom Black said.

"Demand into the US market is incredibly high," Mr Black said.

"The US herd is at historical lows and they're seeking to take product from not only Australia, but other markets as well."

Local cattle prices had started to wane as producers in flood and fire-affected regions sold off stock, Bendigo Bank's monthly market update said.

But beef export volumes reached a record high at 20 per cent above the five-year average for January.

"While most demand is coming from the US and China, China's new import quota on Australian beef may start to impact this in 2026," the update said.