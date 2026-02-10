In the past eight months, three Gilgandra residents have celebrated their 100 birthdays – an extraordinary 300 years of lived experience within one community.

Kevin Millgate (born on May 30, 1925), Marie Adams (November 19, 1925), and Lorna "Betty" Priddis (January 16, 1926) have all notched up these incredible personal milestones over the past several months, which are also moments of shared pride for the Gilgandra community.

Cr Mayor Doug Batten says it is a rare and special occasion for not only the residents of Cooee Lodge Hostel, but the whole region.

“To have three residents reach 100 years of age in one community is a wonderful achievement. Together, Kevin, Marie and Betty represent 300 years of stories, resilience, and contribution to the life of Gilgandra,” Mayor Batten said.

Each centenarian has lived through immense change, from World Wars and economic shifts to technological transformation and the evolution of rural life, all while remaining connected to a community they call home.

The “youngest” of the three centenarians, Betty Priddis, celebrated her milestone birthday on Friday, January 16, and was very surprised by the celebrations planned for her special day at Cooee Lodge Hostel.

“I had no idea there would be such a celebration,” Betty said of the luncheon in her honour coordinated by Gilgandra Shire Council.

“It was a really special surprise. Having my family here with me means everything, that’s what’s made it so special.”

Looking back, Betty credits a daunting move to Sydney in her youth as something that shaped who she is today.

“Reflecting back on my life, leaving Biddon for Sydney was quite frightening at the time. It was a big move for a country girl.

“I followed my brother to Sydney and didn’t really know where to go, but it turned out to be a great experience and shaped who I became.”

Betty’s family and friends attended the luncheon, as well as council’s Deputy Mayor, Cr Nick White.

Council congratulated Betty, Kevin and Marie on their incredible milestone birthdays, and thanked them for their contribution to the Gilgandra region.