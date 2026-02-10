Country Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW Far Western Group member Heather Cameron is living proof that a high level of education is not needed to succeed.

Decades after leaving school at 16, Heather has since won a number of awards for her writing.

Most recently, she is the recipient of a prestigious Gold Award presented by the ABLE Golden Book Awards last October for her autobiographical series “Never Underestimate A Woman”.

Awarded “Autobiography of the Year” for her series, this award follows an earlier success for Heather in 2024 when she was recognised with a Global Woman of Influence Award in Singapore for the same series.

A member of Enngonia CWA branch, Heather completed “Never Underestimate A Woman” over a three-year period.

As a contributor to the 15-story anthology "#SheSpeaks Vol. 1 – Stories of Trauma to Triumph", Heather joined other women from around the world who have conquered seemingly insurmountable obstacles to achieve their dreams and aspirations. She uses this book as a vehicle to expose her experience with domestic violence and coercive control.

A love of public speaking, a belief in the importance of the message she wants to impart, and a desire to spread that message among the younger generation has led Heather along a slightly different path as a public speaker and coach.

Heather now hopes to embrace opportunities to speak within Australia and overseas, using her own experience as an example of what can be achieved with minimal education, passion, and a desire to succeed.

Currently, Heather runs Lower Lila Retreat near Bourke where she hosts writing, leadership and wellbeing retreats.