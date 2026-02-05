Sir Jack Brabham Park in Orange will be “chock-a-block with cars, trucks, bikes and everything on wheels”, says Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club president Wayne Swadling, who is predicting this Saturday’s car show to be their biggest ever.

From just a handful of car enthusiasts getting together on a Saturday morning, the Gnoo Blas Classic has grown year after year, with nearly 1,000 vehicles expected to be on show this Saturday at the former Gnoo Blas race track, which hosted the first race of the Australian Touring Car Championship in 1960.

“It's going to be our biggest year ever! I can just sort of feel it now,” Wayne told Orange City Life this week.

“It's going to be huge, actually. We have car clubs saying they are going to send 90 cars! And we have sold out the dinner on Saturday night, so that’s over 350 people to see our special guest, Warren Brown.”

Warren Brown is a renowned Australian cartoonist, motoring journalist, and former host of Top Gear Australia.

A vintage car enthusiast, Warren drove a 1920s British-made Bean motor car from London to Melbourne, retracing the original route taken by pioneering Australian motorist Francis Birtles.

Warren's 1925 British-built Bean will be among the classic vehicles on display this Saturday.

“So we've got Warren Brown coming up with his mechanic, who was also involved in that adventure, which will be something special,” Wayne said.

“We’ve also got five cars from the 1968 London to Sydney Marathon… also “Albert”, the double-decker bus that's been to London to Sydney five times.

“And we're going to actually have a couple of cars that raced at Gnoo Blas in 1960. So we have Andy Selmes' car, the FJ Holden… Des West’s car, and the Holden Monaro that was raced by David McKay, who won in 1960, which was the first ever race for the touring car championship. So that's a very special car!”

Another special addition this year will be a fleet of Ansair Pioneer Flxible Clipper buses.

“In the late 40s, Reg Ansett imported one from America and then they built them in Australia, so these things are really special and we've got six of those that are going to be on display,” Wayne said.

“And we've got, as usual, the ‘Snake Pit’ with probably a dozen Ford Cobras coming. We've got the ‘Lion's Den’ (for Holden vehicles), and ‘Patina Arena’ which I think we're going to fill up with about probably 30 patina cars. So yeah, it should be good!”

The 2026 Gnoo Blas Classic takes place this Saturday, February 7, at Sir Jack Brabham Park. Entry from 9am, $10 (kids under 16 are free).