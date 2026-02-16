Narromine Shire Council issued a statement last week about the onoing safety of the shire's drinking water supply.

"Regular and ongoing testing has shown that [council] residents have drinking water across the Shire that is safe, reliable and meets the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines," the statement, issued on Monday, February 9, read.

"Council undertakes continuous monitoring of water quality through multiple layers of testing. This includes online monitoring at reservoirs and treatment plants, as well as weekly sampling across Narromine, Tomingley and Trangie for E.coli and other potential contaminants.

"Water samples are sent to a laboratory to be tested for a broad range of parameters, including water chemistry, metals, pesticides, disinfection by-products, and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

"In August 2025, testing showed detections of PFAS in the bore water supply, prompting monthly follow up testing that highlighted PFAS levels that did not meet the guidelines in one bore.

"The January [2026] test results received today [February 9] show PFAS levels that do meet the guidelines in all bores. Detection in raw water sources does not necessarily indicate any concern in treated drinking water. Importantly, PFAS levels in treated drinking water supplied to residents meets the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."

The statement also indicates the council is working closely with NSW Health, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to further investigate any detections.

"All water quality results are reviewed by council’s accredited operators in accordance with national guidelines and are reported to NSW Health if quality does not meet the [ADWG] standards," the statement continued.

Council publishes an annual water quality report and the PFAS results for both bore water and treated drinking water tests are available on its website, the statement indicated.

"Council will continue to update the community on its further investigations and PFAS testing results."

General Manager Jane Redden assured the community the council has robust systems in place to protect public health.

"We continue to closely monitor all water supplies in line with the latest scientific advice and regulatory requirements. The health and safety of our community remain as council’s top priority,” Ms Redden concluded.