A new copper mine has been approved in western NSW by the state government and construction is expected to start soon on Aeris Resources’ Constellation Project between Nyngan and Cobar.

The project, scheduled to commence operations later this year pending construction, will provide a new source of high quality copper ore and support the long term sustainability of the nearby Tritton Copper Operations.

It includes an open cut pit and underground mine, with an expected average production of 500,000 tonnes of copper ore each year.

The NSW Government designated copper as one of the state’s five priority metals, as part of the NSW Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Strategy to highlight its vital function in the global shift to net zero technologies and reinforce the state’s role in supporting global supply chains.

Copper production in NSW has increased by a third over the past three years, the NSW Government says, with 190,000 tonnes of copper produced last year. To fulfil global demand, copper production will have to double.

A critical component in solar panels, electric vehicles, data centres and advanced electrification, copper is commonly used across consumer goods, construction, transport, industry and infrastructure because it is highly conductive and durable.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said approving the mine is another step forward for NSW’s clean energy transition.

“Once operational, the mine will become a crucial cog in the renewable energy supply chain, providing copper for the creation of solar panels and electric vehicles, among other products,” he said.

Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos said with world-class geology, innovative technology, and a clear regulatory system, NSW is well positioned to attract continued investment in critical minerals exploration and production.

“Global demand for copper is rising rapidly and our state can step up and meet this demand."