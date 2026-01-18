Stuart Town will celebrate Australia Day with a community morning at Moxon Park followed by pub-hosted activities at the Iron Bark Inn on Monday, January 26.

Festivities are set to begin from 8am at Moxon Park with a free barbecue breakfast of egg and bacon rolls, along with free bottled water and poppers, Australian flag wavers and temporary tattoos. The Wellington Town Band will perform during the morning program.

An awards ceremony from 8.45am will see 10 awards presented, before the Australia Day cake cutting and further music from the Wellington Town Band.

From 10am, celebrations will continue at the Stuart Town Pub – Iron Bark Inn, with a bike show, bacon and egg rolls and lamb on a spit, along with novelty events including yabby races, a pie-eating competition, thong throwing and meat raffles.

Australian music will be played in Moxon Park all day, organisers said.

Stuart Town, south of Burrendong Dam, is a rail-side village on the Main Western Line between Orange and Wellington. The local community has a reputation for hosting events such as this one throughout the year that attract large crowds from far and wide.