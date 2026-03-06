In case you might be a little confused, yes, there are two Holi events on in Dubbo this year, held one week apart and organised by different groups.

Last weekend the Dubbo Nepalese Community Australia (DNCA) hosted its annual Holi Colourfest 2026 on Saturday, February 28, at Ollie Robbins Oval. This weekend, the good folk at ORISCON (Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continent Heritage) will host their own event - the Holi Mela Festival of Colours - on Saturday, March 7 and also at Ollie Robbins Oval.

The ORISCON event will feature food stalls, free entertainment for children, a live DJ, and colour powders will be available for gold coin donations.

ORISCON chair Gargi Ganguly said the fact there are two events celebrating Holi locally is a very good thing for the community.

"While I understand it may feel a little confusing to have two events close together, I see it as a really positive reflection of how vibrant and confident our community has become," she told Dubbo Photo News.

"Holi is a festival of joy, colour and connection, and having more than one celebration simply creates additional opportunities for people to come together, build friendships and share in the spirit of the season," she added.

"We’re genuinely pleased to see different community groups taking initiative and creating spaces for cultural celebrations. Ideally, many people will attend both events and enjoy the richness each brings in its own way," she concluded.

The Holi Mela Festival of Colours will take place at Ollie Robbins Oval from 4-8pm on Saturday, March 7. All welcome.