Seniors looking for help with legal problems will be able to find it from Legal Aid NSW’s free 2026 Legal topics for seniors diary.

The resource includes useful tips and practical information about a range of issues that can be commonly faced by seniors including scams, disputes with neighbours, elder abuse and retirement villages and aged care.

The diary also includes important information on family and separation, driving and fines, help after a disaster, and money and Centrelink. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander older people can also find information about culturally-safe care.

This year’s diary cover features artwork by Aboriginal artist Shelby-Rae Lyons, who tells the powerful story of Elders passing on knowledge to the next generation.

Seniors can pick up a copy of the free diary from their local Legal Aid NSW office, state MP or public library, or order online via the Legal Aid NSW website.

Legal Aid NSW CEO Monique Hitter said the diary aims to make legal issues more understandable and easier to navigate.

"It is a very practical resource and something that seniors can refer to every day," she added.

Ronan MacSweeney, president of the Law Society of NSW for 2026, said the organisation was proud to support the diary.

“This publication provides important information on a range of topics of interest and concern to seniors, presented in a way that’s easy to read and understand," he said.

“I’m grateful to Legal Aid NSW for the opportunity for the Law Society to be able to make a valuable contribution to helping seniors navigate legal issues that affect them.”

NSW Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the diary was "essential reading for older people n NSW", while NSW Attorney General Michael Daley described the practical resource as "vital".

"It's vital that seniors are aware of their legal rights and where they can go to for free support and assistance," Mr Daley concluded.